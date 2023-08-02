Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man will spend the next 12-24 years in a state prison after agreeing to enter guilty pleas to three felony charges against minors.

Allen Lee Kulp sat emotionless beside his attorney as President Judge Nancy Butts handed down the sentence Tuesday at the Lycoming County Courthouse. Kulp pleaded guilty to photograph sex acts, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 in December of last year.

In May of 2022, Old Lycoming Township Police executed a search warrant at his Lycoming Creek Road trailer in Lycoming Township. Investigators had a warrant to search for and seize electronic devices which they believed contained evidence of sexual abuse of children.

Related reading: Police arrest Lycoming Township man on charges of sexual abuse of children

Kulp will be a lifetime registrant of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as part of the plea deal. He was credited for time served from May 12 of 2022 to Tuesday of this week.

The remainder of his sentence will be served at a state correction institution.

Kulp has been arrested in New Mexico, Colorado, Missouri, and Pennsylvania for various charges.

