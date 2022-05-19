Loyalsock Township, Pa. -- A traffic disruption is expected in Loyalsock Township this Friday, May 20, according to a media release from Lycoming County.

Motorists who frequently use the intersection of Sheridan Street and River Avenue in Loyalsock Township are strongly encouraged to travel a different route on Friday, May 20, from 7 a.m. until approximately 7 p.m.

Work will be underway to construct the new bridge and the active construction site will require the intersection "will be slowed significantly," said the county.

Construction on the bridge has closed Sheridan Street for about three weeks, according to Austin Daily, transportation planner for Lycoming County. After the new bridge is installed, crews will complete asphalt work, and the county expects the road to be re-opened by the end of May or first week in June, Daily said.

Local traffic to the nearby businesses and residences will be permitted, but drivers are urged to be cautious, as it is an active work zone.

Drivers may not use any neighboring commercial parking lots as a detour to navigate to surrounding streets. "We have reached out to the State Police to see if their presence can help deter drivers from using the parking lots," said Daily.

This bridge replacement is part of the county's bridge building program, using funds from Act 89 Transportation Plan passed in 2013.

"The bridge was recognized to be in poor condition," said Daily. "It's one of 17 municipality owned bridges designated to be replaced."

The first of the 17 projects began in June of 2021, replacing a small bridge located along Mill Road over a tributary of Antes Creek in Limestone Township near the Village of Collomsville.

Five bridges in the second "bundle" of bridges are slated to be repaired or replaced this summer, according to Daily.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.