Lock Haven, Pa. – Members of the Plain community are speaking out against a Loganton man's bail conditions allowing him to be near minors though charged with the sexual assault of a child.

Gideon Miller, 31, is accused by state police at Lamar of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 on or about May 1, 2019.

Miller's bail conditions only stipulate that he not have contact with the victim; other minors are not included in that order.

A protest over Miller's bail conditions was planned for his April 26 formal arraignment but canceled when he waived it. Miller was confined to the Clinton County Prison on Feb. 27 but released after posting $50,000 monetary bail on March 4.

"There is a lot of outrage that this has happened, and once again, because he is Amish, somehow he is allowed to continue on as though nothing has happened," said Joanna Yoder, who was born and raised in an Amish/Mennonite community in Mifflinburg.

Yoder started the nonprofit Never Stand Alone in 2019 after leaving the Plain community due to sexual abuse. Her nonprofit aids to help victims specifically from Plain communities.

"It's ludicrous, because if Mr Miller was a man from the outside English world (as we call it) he would NEVER be allowed close to his children without supervision," Yoder claimed.

Miller's next scheduled court date is a call of the list hearing on June 28, followed by jury selection on July 16.

