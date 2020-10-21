Mill Hall, Pa. – A pistol magazine was located in the parking lot of Walmart, state police at Lamar reported.

As of an Oct. 13 PSP Lamar press release, the owner still had not been found.

Trooper Cory Gates said someone lost their pistol magazine at Walmart, 167 Hogan Boulevard, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County, on Oct. 7.

The magazine was located around 8 p.m. Oct. 7. The nature of the incident is found property, Gates said.

"Anyone looking for a pistol magazine please contact PSP Lamar at 570-726-6000.