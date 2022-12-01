Lock Haven, Pa. — A man suffering from a stab wound on his chest ended up being the aggressor in a domestic situation, according to police.

Officer Paul Gramley of the Lock Haven Police Department arrived at a home near the 300 block of N. Henderson Street to find Alan Wayne Confer injured on a nearby porch. The 42-year-old Mill Hall resident was treated by EMS and transported to UMPC in Williamsport, police said.

Three witnesses spoke with Gramley and handed him a metal pipe approximately 13 inches long with a 1.5-inch diameter, according to the affidavit.

One of the three witnesses, bleeding from a large lump on his head, told Gramley that Confer attacked him with the pipe. He took Gramley into the kitchen where a black straight-blade knife was sitting on the counter. A sheath on the witnesses hip was also given to authorities.

The witness said his girlfriend called him from the residence at 8:26 p.m. on Nov. 25 and said Confer was at the home. He drove there and was confronted by Confer, who allegedly yelled at him from across the street.

Confer approached the witness and began swinging the pipe at him. A juvenile attempted to stand between the two men without any success as Confer continued the assault, police said.

Confer allegedly got on top of the man and struck him several times with the pipe.

The witness told police that he pulled the knife from it sheath with his left hand while shielding blows with his right. Confer started to yell during the assault he had been stabbed. Despite the injury, witnesses said Confer continued to attack the man.

Gramley interviewed the witness a second time and recommended he seek medical attention. Gramley noticed more lumps and swelling on the man’s head during the interview.

Confer was interviewed by police later in the night at UPMC Williamsport.

“I told you on the porch what happened, he was messing with my truck, came at me with a knife, I hit him with a pipe,” Confer allegedly told the police.

Confer was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault and two counts of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault. He was arraigned before Judge Keith Kibler and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Confer is scheduled to appear before Judge Kibler on Dec. 6 for a preliminary hearing.

