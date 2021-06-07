PennDOTlogo_2020.jpg

Montoursville, Pa. -  Motorists are advised of a pipe replacement project on Route 3014 (Mill Lane) in Old Lycoming Township, Lycoming County.

On Monday, June 7, Mill Lane will be restricted to one lane while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew begins preparations for a pipe replacement. On Tuesday, June 8, between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Mill Lane will be closed between David Avenue and Fox Street.

A detour using Spring Run Road/Marydale Avenue and Dewey Avenue will be in place. All work is weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, slow down, and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

