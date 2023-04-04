In recognition of child abuse awareness month this April, area officials and community members came together to plant pinwheels in Jersey Shore Veterans Park.

Planting blue pinwheels represents the effort to raise awareness and prevent child abuse in our communities.

The Lycoming County Regional Police Department led the planting on Monday, April 3. To the Lycoming County Regional Police Department, the hundreds of planted pinwheels also symbolize the multitude of children that receive services from Lycoming County CYS, an organization that works closely with the department in investigations.

On behalf of the police department, Captain Chris Kriner said:

"We acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all our community partners, concerned citizens, mandated reporters, children’s advocacy centers, elected officials and especially the detectives, police officers, troopers, school resource officers and members of Lycoming County Children and Youth Services (CYS) who do difficult work each day investigating child abuse and neglect throughout Lycoming County."

Other organizations and agencies that participated in the planting include: Jersey Shore Borough Council and Borough Manager, West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission, PA State Police-Troop F, Trinity Episcopal Church Jersey Shore, Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office, Jersey Shore School District-Students Assistance Program, Lycoming Regional Police Department, Lycoming-Clinton County Joinder Board, Lycoming County Children and Youth Services and Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Human Services and Restorative Justice Club.

