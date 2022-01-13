2022-01-12 Pine Creek PD wanted person
Pine Creek Township, Pa. —Pine Creek Township Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman accused of stealing a purse.

Authorities investigated a complaint on Nov. 18 when the purse went missing from a vehicle in Clinton County. The victim told police she witnessed a dark SUV leaving the area moments after realizing her purse was gone.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the unidentified woman was observed trying to cash checks in the victim’s name on Dec. 8 in Muncy. She was also observed at the Lock Haven and Williamsport Horizon Credit Unions as she attempted to cash checks.

The woman was observed driving a gray Chrysler Pacifica with PA registration KVB-2212. The registration came back to a dead tag out of Richland.

Anyone who recognizes the woman pictured above is being asked to call Sgt. Dennis Gill at 570-753-5672 or email him at dgill@pinecreekpd.org. You can also contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).


