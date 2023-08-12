Mifflinville, Pa. — An Orangeville man was killed when the helicopter he was piloting crashed in a field in Miffinville Saturday morning, officials say.
Theodore "Ted" Farwell, 39, of Triple F Flying in Benton was flying a crop-sprayer helicopter over fields along Mifflin X Road near Bloomsburg when the aircraft went down at 11 a.m., according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese.
Farwell was reportedly trapped under the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene. The South Centre Township police, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. Farewell was one of several pilots working for the family business based in Benton.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Reese noted.