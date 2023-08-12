Mifflinville, Pa. — An Orangeville man was killed when the helicopter he was piloting crashed in a field in Miffinville Saturday morning, officials say.

Theodore "Ted" Farwell, 39, of Triple F Flying in Benton was flying a crop-sprayer helicopter over fields along Mifflin X Road near Bloomsburg when the aircraft went down at 11 a.m., according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese.

Farwell was reportedly trapped under the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene. The South Centre Township police, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. Farewell was one of several pilots working for the family business based in Benton.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Reese noted.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.