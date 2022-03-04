Williamsport, Pa. — On Sept. 24, 2021 former Mount Carmel Doctor Raymond Kraynak ended a 13-day trial when he took a plea deal.

Kraynak remained free on $500,000 bail throughout the court proceedings even after he pled guilty. That all changed Friday when Chief Judge Matthew Brann ordered Kraynak held in custody until a sentence can be worked out.

Kraynak was charged with 19 counts stemming from what authorities said was a “pill mill” that prescribed more than nine million pills from January to July in 2017. Kraynak, who authorities said was the lead prescriber of opioids in Pennsylvania from 2014 to 2016, could still face a 15-year prison term for each one of the counts.

Prior to the sentencing hearing, Kraynak had been released on $500,000 bail. Brann changed that Friday, citing several reasons as to why Kraynak should be in custody.

The court said the likelihood of Kraynak receiving a new trail or being granted an acquittal in not likely. The Judge also said Kraynak could prove to be a flight risk if he remained released.

No date has been set for sentencing.



