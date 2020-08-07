Jackson Township, Pa. -- Route 204 in Jackson Twp., Snyder County, was closed for several hours on Thursday after a vehicle crash that took the life of a motorcyclist.

A 2019 Ford F350 pickup truck was traveling south in the soutbound lane of Rt. 204 when the driver crossed the double yellow striped lines into the oncoming traffic traveling north.

The truck collided head-on with a 2009 Harley Davidson Sportster driven by 52-year-old Dean Dorman from Selinsgrove, according to Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant. Dorman died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash occurred at 7:54 a.m. just east of Benfer Drive, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

New Berlin Fire Department and Ambulance Service, Dauntless Hook and Ladder Ambulance Service, Hummels Warf Ambulance Service, and Kratzerville Fire Company assisted at the scene.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.