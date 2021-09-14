PIAA Logo.jpg

According to a tweet from WLLF Sports Radio’s Bob Greenburg, the PIAA will require any and all officials interested in working inter-district playoff games to be fully vaccinated.

The PIAA is already dealing with an officials shortage. It is presently unknown what percentage of working officials are unvaccinated and/or what affect this will have on postseason scheduling.


