Wellsboro, Pa. — A universe of artist, creators, cosplay enthusiast, and vendors selling just about everything gathered in Wellsboro for a two-day Comic Con.
The event put on by Pop’s Culture featured cosplays contests both days, countless panels from creators across the comic book universe, and plenty of comic books for every type of reader.
Enjoy a photographic journey featuring heroes, villains, anti-heroes, and plenty more!
