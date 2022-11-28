Williamsport, Pa. — An 18-year-old is accused of punching another man and taking his phone as he left the AMC Theater on West Fourth Street.

Robert Dean Treese III allegedly approached the man and asked his name before punching him in the face, police said. Officer Nathan Kendall was the first person on scene and spoke with the victim, who said he was attacked as he walked out of the theater with his date.

Police don't say if the alleged attack was random or if Treese knew the couple.

Kendall observed blood coming out of the victim’s ear and swelling on his eye. Several witnesses spoke with Kendall, who said they saw Treese take the accuser’s phone and leave in a black SUV.

A tracker on the phone placed it around the 800 block of Rhoads Alley, according to the affidavit. Kendall located Treese outside a home with the phone.

Treese had allegedly smashed the phone to the point it could no longer work. Kendall said the only injuries observed on Treese were bruises on his knuckles.

Treese was charged with third-degree felony robbery, simple assault, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Treese is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Dec. 1 for a preliminary hearing. He is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

