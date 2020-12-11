Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County Sheriff's Office has been receiving several calls from residents who have received strange phone calls and text messages. The calls and texts are scams intended to collect personal messages.

Three types of calls/texts have been identified:

A message claiming that there is a warrant for your arrest out of Washington, D.C. A claim that your Social Security Number has been compromised, urging you to verify it with various personal information A text message telling you to visit a certain website to renew a Concealed Carry License

Avoid becoming the victim of scams such as these with these tips:

Never provide personal information by phone, unless you personally know the caller.

Never provide credit card, Social Security, date of birth, bank information, etc. to anyone who you do not personally know.

Note the phone number of the caller.

If you receive a suspicious call, document it and report it to the Lycoming County Sheriff at (570) 327-2280. If you received one of the above scam messages already, please report it to the sheriff's office.

Disconnect from a suspicious call without providing any information.

You can check whether or not you are a wanted person by calling the sheriff's office. The office does not call people to tell them that there is a warrant for their arrest.

Criminals often collect phone numbers and other information through "white pages" sites or social media.