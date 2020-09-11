Baseball has seen its fair share of strange injuries. Sammy Sosa once went on the disabled list for throwing out his back after sneezing too hard. Will Smith tore knee ligaments taking off his cleats. Marty Cordova fell asleep in a tanning bed and ended up so sunburned that doctors recommended he stay out of direct sunlight for several days. And Carl Pavano slipped while shoveling snow, falling onto the handle, lacerating his spleen and collapsing his lung.

Now, the Phillies have temporarily lost Zack Wheeler, who injured the nail on his middle finger of his pitching hand while pulling up his pants. After making the announcement, Phillies manager Joe Girardi said “You can’t make this stuff up.”

Wheeler has been one of the best pitchers in the National League this year, compiling a 4-0 record with a 2.47 ERA. Wheeler was supposed to pitch Saturday, and Phillies officials are hoping he will be able to go as soon as Monday