Williamsport, Pa. – One of several men implicated in a drug-running ring recently was sentenced on May 18 in the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas.

Kalief Bradshaw, 33, pleaded guilty to one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance and was sentenced by Lycoming County Judge Ryan M. Tira to 27 months to 60 months in state prison.

Bradshaw was arrested by the Lycoming County Detectives on Dec. 28, 2018.

Bradshaw was one of several alleged drug runners for Akmed Greene, also of Philadelphia, according to police. Greene has more than 70 narcotics charges still pending in Lycoming County Court.

