Berwick, Pa. — After hearing a woman scream inside a residence, Berwick Police said they made contact and were told “please get him please get him he ran upstairs” as they entered.

Officers observed a large red mark across the woman’s neck as they spoke with her on the night of Feb. 12, 2021. According to the report, the woman was visibly shaken as she told officers she was assaulted by Christopher Cole, 28, of Berwick.

A search of the residence located near the 500 block of Brian Manor failed to locate Cole. Officers said a noise was heard from the roof area and a search located an open window that led into a neighbor’s apartment.

After authorities made contact with the neighbor, they were given consent to search the apartment. According to the report, Cole was located when officers observed his feet sticking out from a covered area. Cole was ordered to show his hands and slowly crawled out of the hiding spot.

Officers said the accuser stated she filed for a PFA against Cole that went into effect on Feb. 2, 2022. The accuser allegedly told police Cole had nowhere to go in the area.

More bruises were observed on the accuser’s arms as officers spoke with her, according to the report.

Cole was charged with two felonies in first-degree strangulation and second-degree criminal trespassing and held at the Columbia County Prison on $40,000 monetary bail. Court records show Cole, who was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, is scheduled to appear before Judge Richard Knecht for a Feb. 28 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet