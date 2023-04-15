Williamsport, Pa. — A man who allegedly punched another man outside a dormitory had also tried to tackle a parking kiosk earlier in the night, police say.

Liam Francis Mulgrave, 20, of Philadelphia was stopped by officers near Mulberry Street on April 1 just after 8 p.m. after the incident, police said. Mulgrave was carrying four cans of Natural Light Beer and the Pennsylvania driver’s license of a deceased 80-year-old man, according to the affidavit.

Mulgrave allegedly approached a person near Lycoming College, striking them several times with a closed fist. DeSanto observed swelling on the man’s lip and scratches on his neck.

The accuser provided investigators with a photograph of Mulgrave, who was spotted leaving the dorm shortly after the incident. He ignored commands from officers to stop, throwing a can of beer at a home.

It was the second time officers responded to a call for Mulgrave that night, according to officers. Mulgrave was stopped earlier as he attempted to tackle a parking kiosk, DeSanto said.

Mulgrave was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Both are misdemeanors. He was also given a slew of summary offenses that included harassment, public drunkenness, purchase alcohol by a minor, and carry false identification.

He was released from custody after posting $10,000 monetary bail through a bondsman.

Docket sheet

