Phase 1 of bike path project in Loyalsock started this week

Loyalsock Township began the first phase of construction to connect the existing Susquehanna Bikeway/Riverwalk to developed areas of the Township.

The project has been in the making for more than 10 years and it will link the Susquehanna Bikeway near Buffalo Wild Wings to James Short Park/Pool Complex following Miller’s Run.

“Phase 1, which is being constructed now, will go from James Short Park to the Loyalsock Community Center/School District Service center to Four Mile Drive via a pedestrian bridge and paved trail,” Director of Recreation and Parks Shannon Lukowsky said through an email.

The first phase will also include a link from Bruce Henry Park to Northway Road crossing over Miller’s Run via a pedestrian bridge and paved trail.

“We are currently in the design phase of Phase II, which will connect Bruce Henry Park to the intersection at Northway Road and East Third Street,” Lukowksy said. “This phase will follow Miller’s run on top of the levy. We anticipate phase II construction starting sometime in 2021. We hope to have the project complete, pending funding, withing the next five years.”