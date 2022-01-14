Pine Creek, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar reported a peaceful resolution to a standoff in Pine Creek Township.

Daniel Harold Mikitko, 38, of Pine Creek was taken into custody after officers avoided the use of lethal force to end the standoff. Throughout the night, troopers said Mikitko threatened to use a firearm if anybody came inside his home.

According to the report, Mikitko was served with a protection from abuse order on January 12 and violated it the next day. Troopers said he placed 12 calls to a woman which prompted authorities to respond to his residence.

Phone contact was made with Mikitko, who allegedly told troopers several times he was armed and would harm anyone who entered his home. The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team was called on to help bring the standoff to a peaceful close.

Mikitko was charged with two misdemeanors in first-degree terroristic threats and second-degree simple assault. He was also charged with harassment.

Additional charges could be filed against Mikitko, according to the release.

Docket sheet