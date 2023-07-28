2022-12-15 Andrew MacGill mug - 1

Andrew Daniel MacGill, 24, of Jersey Shore 

 Photo provided

Williamsport, Pa. — A man violated a protection from abuse order (PFA) Tuesday afternoon when he approached a woman during her lunch break, police said.

Andrew Daniel MacGill, 24, allegedly went to the accuser’s work as she ate lunch in her vehicle. She fled into the bank as MacGill threatened to ram her car with his Jeep, according to the complaint.

Related reading:

Failing to make good on his threat, MacGill left the area shortly after the accuser was able to get away, the release stated. He was located a short time later in Jersey Shore by Lycoming Regional Police officers.

MacGill was charged with third-degree misdemeanor contempt for violation against order yesterday in Common Pleas court. He was committed to the Lycoming County Prison in Lieu of $15,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!