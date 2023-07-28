Williamsport, Pa. — A man violated a protection from abuse order (PFA) Tuesday afternoon when he approached a woman during her lunch break, police said.

Andrew Daniel MacGill, 24, allegedly went to the accuser’s work as she ate lunch in her vehicle. She fled into the bank as MacGill threatened to ram her car with his Jeep, according to the complaint.

Failing to make good on his threat, MacGill left the area shortly after the accuser was able to get away, the release stated. He was located a short time later in Jersey Shore by Lycoming Regional Police officers.

MacGill was charged with third-degree misdemeanor contempt for violation against order yesterday in Common Pleas court. He was committed to the Lycoming County Prison in Lieu of $15,000 monetary bail.

