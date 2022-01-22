Sunbury, Pa. —A good deed in Sunbury turned into an ordeal for a kind person who police said was robbed with a knife.

Farrington Oneal Fitch, 42, of Sunbury approached the man in the early morning hours of Nov. 10 in front of a Sonoco. The man agreed to take Fitch to Race Street.

As the two men departed for Sunbury, Fitch allegedly made several calls from the man’s phone. The witness said Fitch deleted the numbers immediately after placing the calls.

Fitch directed the man to an alley near Race Street before he pulled knife and demanded the phone, a backpack, and the man’s wallet. The witness told authorities he handed over everything Fitch demanded for fear of escalating the situation.

Authorities said the witness identified Fitch from a photo lineup the next day at the Sunbury Police Station. Fitch was incarcerated on Jan. 13 after being arraigned by Judge Patrick Toomey.

Fitch is being held on $100,000 monetary bail at the Northumberland County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 25 with Toomey.

Fitch was charged second felony robbery and robbery and several misdemeanors in first-degree theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

