Sayre, Pa. — A man accused of forgery told investigators during an interview he felt bad for taking checks and using them to pay himself, police said.

Andrew William Vanderpool agreed to speak with officers on July 11 at the Sayre Borough Police Station after an accuser reported two forged checks had been written. The 29-year-old Vanderpool said he took the checkbook from an apartment near the 100 block of Woodworth Street.

Vanderpool was allegedly hired by the property owners and asked to help with bug extermination. While he was working, Vanderpool discovered the checkbook on a nightstand, according to Officer Casey Shiposh’s affidavit.

Shiposh said Vanderpool then wrote two checks to his own business for a total of $290. Vanderpool admitted to writing a third check for $160, according to police. Shiposh said he was unable to locate any information about the third check.

Vanderpool was charged with second-degree felony forgery, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. Vanderpool posted $50,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary arraignment with Judge Larry Hurley.

Court records show Vanderpool is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 19.

