Lock Haven, Pa. — A 38-year-old woman who police said concealed a child underneath a couch for two days was charged with kidnapping of a minor along with several other offenses.

Police said they observed Gwen R. Ardner, 38, of Lock Haven several times with the missing juvenile on a doorbell camera located across the hall from an apartment located on W. Main Street in Lock Haven. According to the affidavit, that was after Ardner allegedly told authorities she did not know where the juvenile was located.

Authorities said the juvenile was reported missing on May 14 by her caretaker.

The caller described the juvenile to police and stated they were wearing a white hoodie, black and gray athletic shorts, white shoes, and carrying a duffle bag. When the juvenile was viewed in the doorbell camera, they were allegedly wearing the same items of clothing and carrying the duffle bag.

The juvenile was reported missing at approximately 4:40 p.m. on the afternoon of May 14. Authorities learned the juvenile was dating the son of Ardner, who was interviewed multiple times about the juvenile’s whereabouts by police on May 16.

According to the affidavit, Ardner could be scene on the video directing the juvenile to a hallway out of sight during a one visit.

Ardner allegedly admitted she understood police could arrest and charge her for concealing the child and she chose to do it anyway.

Court records show Ardner was charged with multiple felonies that ranged from three-counts of first-degree kidnapping of minor, including interfering with police and facilitating a felony, third-degree interference with custody of children, and concealment of whereabouts of child. Ardner is being held on $125,000 monetary bail at the Clinton County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for Ardner with Judge Frank Mills on May 24.

Docket sheet

