Northumberland, Pa. —A Northumberland resident contacted police after they received an unwanted note in their mailbox at the end of May.

The accuser had reported to authorities several times of being contacted by the woman in question despite warnings to stay away from them. Northumberland Police said Jill S. Bahner, 64, of Northumberland was warned at least five times to stay away from the residence near the 200 block of Queen Street.

The accuser told police Bahner had called Northumberland County Children and Youth on them in the past. According to police, the accuser wants no more contact with Bahner.

Police said they attempted to speak with Bahner at the end of May but could not reach her. Bahner was charged with first-degree misdemeanor stalking and third-degree harassment on June 1.

Court records show Bahner is scheduled to appear before Judge Michael Toomey on July 19 for a preliminary hearing. No bail was set for Bahner.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.