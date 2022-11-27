Lock Haven, Pa. — A 25-year-old man allegedly lied while under oath at the Clinton County Courthouse.

Dominic Scott Hummer told the court he had completed rehab at White Deer between June and August of this year. Records showed the 25-year-old Hummer checked into the facility and signed out a week later against medical advise.

Hummer was charged with third-degree felony perjury after Detective Richard Simpson investigated the matter.

Simpson located a court transcript that showed Hummer lied to the court.

Hummer told the court he was in rehab from June 6 to Aug. 15. Records showed he signed out on June 16.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.