In January of 1969, an oil platform off the southern coast of California blew out and three million gallons of oil seeped into the ocean water, killing thousands of sea birds, sea lions, dolphins, elephant seals, intertidal animals, and untold other creatures in the vicinity. The American people were furious. Traumatizing images and stories of thousands of dying birds on nightmarish pitch-black beaches haunted television screens and radios across the nation.

"I'm amazed at the publicity for the loss of a few birds," Fred Hartley, president of Union Oil, famously said. From Hartley's perspective, the spill wasn't a big deal because no humans were killed by it. Mr. Hartley's view was not shared by those in power and induced outrage in the public at large - he became a poster child for perceived corporate sociopathy, especially in the oil business.

The Santa Barbara oil spill was one of the key events that led to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Clean Water Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, and, of course, Earth Day. In 1970, a year after the oil spill, the first Earth Day took place as a nationwide day of teaching and demonstrations.

Since its beginnings as an exclusively American holiday, Earth Day has blossomed into a worldwide day of activism, education, and service. Earth Day was chosen as the day to sign the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016 due to its significance, and Earth Day activism has contributed to legislation and action including the Endangered Species Act and the increased popularity of recycling.

Earth Day 2020 is a little different from previous years due to the COVID-19 situation. Usually it's a time to mobilize people to perform cleanups of parks, trails, and other places, but given the social distancing guidelines currently in place, most of these events have been postponed.

Like many aspects of life, Earth Day is going digital this year. The theme for 2020 is "Climate Action" and the day will be celebrated with social media campaigns, teach-in videos, performances, artwork, calls to action, voter registration, contacting legislators, and proposals for creative solutions to current environmental problems. One of the core components of the day's festivities will be a series of live streamed videos from the Earth Day Network called "Earth Day Live," featuring presentations and performances from celebrities, scientists, politicians, and activists.

The ultimate goal of this year's Earth Day is to figure out how to offset carbon emissions through individual, community, corporate, and political action.

Some easy individual actions that can reduce carbon emissions and other environmental impacts include:

Replace incandescent light bulbs with compact fluorescent or LED lights

Keep your tires sufficiently inflated to save fuel

Recycle your paper, plastic, and glass

Use reusable lunch bags, water bottles, and coffee cups

Buy locally-produced food

Reduce meat consumption if possible - even just having "Meatless Mondays" helps

Read documents on devices instead of printing them

Use online billing and bank statements

Regardless of what you do to celebrate, have a great 50th Earth Day - and let's try to keep our planet healthy so that we can have 50 more.