Drums, Pa. — Police were called to a home on Sand Hollow Drive on August 28, where they reportedly found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head.

Kassadey Matulevich was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton, where she was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m.

Another teen, 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, is behind bars, accused of committing the fatal shooting, and police have released his mug shot.

After shooting Matulevich in her bedroom early Saturday morning, police said Meyers fled the scene, changed his clothes, and cut his hair.

Meyers reportedly also disposed of the gun and removed the license plate on his vehicle before parking it in a garage on Long Run Road, where police say he was known to stay.

It was all part of a plan to disguise his identity and hide from police to avoid being charged in the murder of Matulevich, according to arrest papers.

But police were able to track Meyers down to a rest stop on Interstate 81 north at Dorrence and take him into custody around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Meyers was arraigned Saturday and taken to Luzerne County prison, where he remains locked up. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. in front of District Judge Michael Vough.

Julye Wemple contributed to this report.

