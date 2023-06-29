A Pennsylvania native is now recovering from a shark attack during her Florida vacation earlier this week.

Magnolia Woodhead, 12, and her family traveled to Florida for a gymnastics competition but decided to enjoy a beach outing beforehand, according to Fox.

Woodhead, who was swimming near the Cocoa Beach pier, unexpectedly encountered the shark.

Cocoa Beach is approximately an hour drive from New Smyrna Beach, the "shark bite capitol" of the world.

New Smyrna Beach and the surrounding area have reported 13% of worldwide shark incidents (79 out of 603) from 2014 to 2021 according to Florida Trip Guide.

Doctors suspect that the shark bit her twice, due to numerous puncture wounds. Woodhead received 50 stitches in the hospital, Fox reported.

According to the report, Woodhead aspires to return to Florida next year for the competition but intends to avoid beach trips altogether.

Despite requiring a wheelchair, Woodhead and her family still plan to visit Walt Disney World later this week.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.