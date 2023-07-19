Germantown, Pa. — A woman returning to her apartment discovered four men she didn't recognize inside her home. A confrontation ensued between her and the intruders, prompting her to open fire in self-defense, reported Miami Herald.

Philadelphia Police Department responded to a reported self-defense shooting at 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, July 16. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman standing in the street, and one of the intruders lying on the ground, having been shot in the right leg and right arm.

Police provided immediate on-site treatment before the injured man was taken to a hospital for further medical attention, according to Miami Herald.

Shortly after, a second man with a gunshot wound to his back was found several blocks away. He was transported to a hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition.

The two male intruders were apprehended and now face charges related to burglary and other offenses.

Authorities are actively investigating to locate the remaining two individuals involved in the burglary.

