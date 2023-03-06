Harrisburg, Pa. — In 2016, the Pennsylvania Treasury Department filed a lawsuit against the state of Delaware. Now, in 2023, the case finally seems to be approaching a conclusion. On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of the Pennsylvania Treasury.

The case revolves around unclaimed checks issued by MoneyGram Payment Systems, Inc. The two sides of the lawsuit are as follows:

The Pennsylvania Treasury argued that uncashed "official checks" sold by MoneyGram in Pennsylvania are a form of money order. According to federal law, uncashed money orders and similar items are to be returned to the state in which they were originally purchased.

Delaware argued that MoneyGram "official checks" are not covered under the Federal Disposition Act, the law cited by the Pennsylvania Treasury. If the checks are not covered under the Act, unclaimed checks should be returned to the state where the company that issued the checks is located.

In addition to Pennsylvania, 29 other states joined after its initial filing.

“This ruling means that Pennsylvania residents will have a real opportunity to reclaim millions of dollars in unclaimed property,” Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity explained. “The Supreme Court rejected Delaware’s attempt to gain an unfair windfall and struck a strong blow in favor of consumers. I’m eager to get to the business of returning this money to the hardworking people it rightfully belongs to.”

The Supreme Court largely agreed with the Pennsylvania Treasury's reasoning.

Following the ruling, the next step is for the Special Master appointed by the Court to determine exactly how much money is owed to the state of Pennsylvania and other states. Delaware could owe as much as $400 million to other states, including nearly $19 million owed to Pennsylvania - all unclaimed property from MoneyGram Payment Systems.

This is the first time in almost 30 years that the Supreme Court has needed to make a ruling about the laws governing unclaimed property.

Additional background about the court case

In May 2021, Court-appointed Special Master Judge Pierre N. Leval issued a 100-page report ruling in Pennsylvania's favor, saying that Delaware improperly received uncashed MoneyGram checks that were purchased in other states. He determined the checks should be returned to the state of original purchase under the Federal Disposition Act.

In October 2022, the Pennsylvania Treasury and other states presented oral arguments before the Supreme Court.

The case was originally filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, but was moved to the Supreme Court since it is a dispute between states. After Pennsylvania filed the suit, 29 other states used the Pennsylvania Treasury's reasoning to file their own complaints against Delaware.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.