Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania's State Athletic Commission has announced that the Golden Gloves of America National Tournament of Champions will be held in Pennsylvania for the first time in the event's 100-year history.

The national finals of the prestigious amateur boxing tournament will be held on May 8 through 13 at Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack in Delaware County. Over 500 boxers from across the country will travel to Pennsylvania to compete.

“Pennsylvania is thrilled to be the host of this historic national championship for the first time in its history, especially as it celebrates 100 years of launching the careers of the next generation of great American athletes,” Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said. “We’re thrilled to welcome this event to the Commonwealth and look forward to sharing all that Pennsylvania has to offer with athletes from across the country.”

Boxers participated in local and regional Golden Gloves tournaments in March, with over 30 states holding qualifiers across 20 weight classes for male and female boxers between ages 18 and 40. All regional winners earned a spot at the May finals.

Pennsylvania held qualifying competitions in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Scranton. The winners of the qualifiers will compete in district tournaments this month in Lawrenceville, Allegheny County. Then, the state champions will represent Pennsylvania in the national tournament.

Winners of the national tournament will qualify for the Olympic boxing trials, giving them a chance to represent the United States in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

For more information, including ticket details, visit the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.