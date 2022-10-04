Harrisburg, Pa.— A Pennsylvania chain outlet now houses the Guinness World Record holder for the world's largest bobblehead.

The bobblehead is located at the flagship Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the company's hometown of Harrisburg.

According to a press release from Ollie's, the bobblehead is meant to celebrate the company's 40th anniversary. It's made to look like Ollie, the company mascot, and stands more than 16-feet tall and weighs 600-pounds.

"For 40 years, we've been committed to offering huge deals on brand name merchandise, so we wanted to create something big to help honor our anniversary, and what better way than a 16-foot bobblehead?" said John Swygert, President, and CEO of Ollie's.

According to Guinness World Record guidelines, the bobblehead had to be a replica of an already-existing model, and needed to be fully functional. Ollie's had previously sold a small bobblehead as a promotional item.

From start to finish, the bobblehead creation process included 3D modeling, hand sculpting, carving, and painting, which took over four months to complete. A light-density foam material was used over a steel inner skeleton for support and a spring mechanism to create the bobbling motion of Ollie's head. More than 10 gallons of paint were used to create a perfect, hand-sculpted replica of Ollie.

"We've been anticipating this moment all year, Swygert said. "To see this giant bobblehead come to life before our eyes and to have Guinness World Records at Ollie's in Harrisburg today to officially announce that we broke the world record is absolutely thrilling."

Swygert called the giant bobblehead a "beacon" for shoppers looking for a great deal.

"We see the World's Largest Bobblehead as a beacon to bargain hunters everywhere that Ollie's is the place to save big on brand name merchandise at up to 70-percent off the fancy stores' prices, not just on our birthday, but every day."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.