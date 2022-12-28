Harrisburg, Pa. — 102 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.

Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, told the cadets they have been given the tools needed to succeed. He said it is now up to them to apply what they have learned.

“I ask you to never compromise yourself or your fellow troopers, and always maintain your honor and integrity,” said Evanchick. “I have full faith in your abilities and devotion to protect and serve the residents and visitors of this commonwealth.”

The new troopers will report to the following northcentralPa stations on Jan. 3:

Troop F, Coudersport

Gage T. Fischer (awarded the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class)

Ryan S. Querry

Benjamin D. Sterling

Luke T. Stutsman

Troop F, Emporium

Hailee C. McCandless

Troop F, Lamar

Dylan N. Krivosky

Troop F, Mansfield

Alexander D. Rivers

Troop F, Milton

Timothy B. Hummel

Casey L. Ward (awarded the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications)

Troop F, Montoursville

Evan R. Llanso

Christopher S. Moore Jr.

Troop P, Towanda

Austin J. Altemus

Santino J. Alunni

Colton B. Babcock

Alexander K. Gregoire

Logan J. Knapp

