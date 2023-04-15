Harrisburg, Pa. – PSP reportedly seized approximately $16 million in cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and other prohibited drugs during the first quarter of 2023.
Troopers between January 1 and March 31 seized 229 pounds of cocaine, 129 pounds of methamphetamines, 24 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin, 1,562 pounds of processed marijuana, and 65,570 pills of assorted narcotics, according to a press release.
Law enforcement also collected 1,307 pounds of prescription medication in the quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five PSP stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Table 1: Amount and value of prohibited drugs seized by PSP in the first quarter of 2023
Drug
Amount Seized
Estimated Value
Cocaine
229.81 lbs.
$5,055,820
Crack Cocaine
5.84 lbs.
$93,440
Heroin
7.75 lbs.
$263,500
Fentanyl
24.57 lbs.
$393,120
LSD – Pills and Paper
24 doses
$480
Marijuana THC – Liquid
72 pints
$482,400
Marijuana THC Solid
398.70 lbs.
$1,993,500
Marijuana Plants
178 plants
$29,370
Processed Marijuana
1,562.66 lbs.
$4,687,980
Methamphetamines
129.50 lbs.
$1,295,000
MDMA – Ecstasy
0.044 lbs.
$145
MDMA – Pills
184 DU
$2,760
Other Narcotics
515.61 lbs.
$1,031,220
Other Narcotics (pills)
65,570 DU
$1,639,250
Total Value
$16,967,985
*sourcce: Pennsylvania State Police, 2023