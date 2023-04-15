drugs-generic.jpg
Harrisburg, Pa. – PSP reportedly seized approximately $16 million in cocaine, methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and other prohibited drugs during the first quarter of 2023.

Troopers between January 1 and March 31 seized 229 pounds of cocaine, 129 pounds of methamphetamines, 24 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin, 1,562 pounds of processed marijuana, and 65,570 pills of assorted narcotics, according to a press release.

Law enforcement also collected 1,307 pounds of prescription medication in the quarter as part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program. Sixty-five PSP stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Table 1: Amount and value of prohibited drugs seized by PSP in the first quarter of 2023

Drug

Amount Seized

Estimated Value

Cocaine

 229.81 lbs.

$5,055,820

Crack Cocaine

 5.84 lbs.

$93,440

Heroin

 7.75 lbs.

$263,500

Fentanyl

 24.57 lbs.

$393,120

LSD – Pills and Paper

 24 doses

$480

Marijuana THC – Liquid

 72 pints

$482,400

Marijuana THC Solid

 398.70 lbs.

$1,993,500

Marijuana Plants

 178 plants

$29,370

Processed Marijuana

 1,562.66 lbs.

$4,687,980

Methamphetamines

 129.50 lbs.

$1,295,000

MDMA – Ecstasy

 0.044 lbs.

$145

MDMA – Pills

 184 DU

$2,760

Other Narcotics

 515.61 lbs.

$1,031,220

Other Narcotics (pills)

 65,570 DU

$1,639,250

 

Total Value

$16,967,985

*sourcce: Pennsylvania State Police, 2023

