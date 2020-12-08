Loyalsock Twp., Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville responded on December 3, 2020 at approximately 6:30 p.m. to Subway, 1733 E. 3rd St., Loyalsock Twp., for reports of a robbery.

A male suspect reportedly entered the Subway store and ordered two sandwiches and a salad from the employee. While waiting, he pulled out a black handgun with a suppressor on it. He then demanded money and was provided an undisclosed amount of money. He then fled the store, according to PSP.

The suspect is described as an African American male, in his mid-20’s to early 30’s, approximately 6’00”, between 170-180 lbs. and was wearing black pants, black jacket, black Covid mask, black cap, and white sneakers.

Any persons with information on this incident are asked to anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.