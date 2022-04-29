Following the new federal government rule on ghost guns, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are following suit. PSP intends to implement the same regulation at the state level, according to Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick.

The new regulation would require background checks for the purchase of partially manufactured frames and receivers, and require dealers and gunsmiths in the state to serialize and inventory any unregistered firearms that come into their business.

“The numbers don’t lie: ghost guns are being seized and recovered from crime scenes at an alarming rate,” said Gov. Wolf. “If you want to own a gun, you need to go through checks and balances that are necessary to ensure public safety. Unserialized guns are an untraceable threat to our society, that’s why we’re ready to immediately mirror this new federal regulation at the state level as soon as possible.”

Ghost guns have been recognized as a fast-growing safety concern for the United States. In recognition of this trend, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) began officially tracking seizure of and recovery of ghost guns from crime scenes in 2021.

Philadelphia began tracking these same numbers in 2019. Philadelphia recorded 95 seizures and recoveries in 2019, 250 in 2020, and a startling 571 in 2021. PSP recorded 24 seizures and recoveries in 2021. Combined, as of 2022, PSP and Philadelphia have recorded 147 ghost guns.

The federal regulation will take effect 120 days from April 26, 2022, the date it was published in the federal register. PSP is expected to implement the same rule sometime after that date.

“Violent crime involving firearms is one of our top public safety concerns, and the existence of ghost guns can compound this issue,” said Colonel Evanchick. “Ghost guns can make it more difficult to solve violent crimes and hold those responsible accountable.”

