Harrisburg, Pa. — Sixty four cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, according to Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. The class was the 164th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.

Colonel Evanchick told the cadets the rigorous training and education they received serve as the foundation of their careers.

"You will be scrutinized for every decision you make and sometimes for the decisions other law enforcement officers make," Evanchick said. "You need to be true to yourself, our Call of Honor, and do the right thing, even when doing the right thing may be the most difficult decision you will ever make."

New cadets headed to Troops in northcentral Pa. include:

Troop F, Milton

Jacob T. Horan

Joseph M. Yedlosky

Troop F, Montoursville

Bryan J. Carlson

Dylan M. Houser

Gary W. Kunkle

Matthew R. Patrick

Troop P, Towanda

Damon C. Barhight

Anthony J. Pisano

Troop F's Bryan J. Carlson received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training, one of five cadets who received a special award during the ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26.

The new troopers will report to their posts on September 6.

