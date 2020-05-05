Hershey -- Each year on May 2, the Pennsylvania State Police celebrate the day of their founding and take time to remember all of the troopers who died in the line of duty with a special ceremony.

This year, COVID-19 mitigation efforts changed those plans and the PSP Media Unit instead shared a tribute video for fallen troopers, which can be viewed here. The tribute video contains remarks from Colonel Robert Evanchick, Commissioner of PSP, a reading of the names of the 98 members who died in service since 1905, and footage from previous ceremonies.

“Although circumstances outside our control prevent us from gathering together, the importance remains paramount,” said Colonel Evanchick. “It is a reminder that throughout the years, our personnel have responded to trying times by overcoming all challenges they encounter. I am confident that together, we will help Pennsylvania overcome the current public health crisis.”

The Pennsylvania State Police was established by Governor Samuel Pennypacker on May 2, 1905, and was the first uniformed police agency of its kind in the U.S. It began with 228 men and has grown over the past 115 years to an authorized enlisted complement of 4,719, and is supported by over 1,700 civilian employees. Today, it is the 10th largest police agency in the nation.

Governor Tom Wolf declared May 2 "Pennsylvania State Police Day." He said, noting that the designation serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by men and women in uniform and their sacrifices. "I ask all Pennsylvanians to pause and remember not only the 98 men who lost their lives, but also all those who have served and are currently serving.”

In addition to the video posted on the PSP facebook page, there is an online version of the PSP Memorial Wall with biographical information and photos on the PSP website.