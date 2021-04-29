Animals rescued taken to PSPCA Danville & Lancaster Centers for medical treatment and adoption

Shamokin, Pa. – The Pennsylvania SPCA, with the assistance of the Shamokin Police Department, removed a total of 12 animals from a property in Northumberland County on Wednesday over concerns for their welfare.

The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Officers received a tip from a Shamokin Police Officer regarding animals living in an otherwise unoccupied RV parked behind an apartment building.

Upon investigation, several animals could be seen through the RV’s windows, and upon entry, officers were overcome with a foul odor requiring respirators.

The dogs were housed in various wire crates, with one dog running loose. Feces and urine were present throughout the RV and in the crates in which the dogs were living. The litter box was overflowing, with a significant accumulation of waste also on the floor. All animals were removed from the RV over concerns for the unsanitary conditions.

Additionally, one cat who had been moved from the RV inside the apartment building was rescued. The cat was observed to be blind, underweight, and with an injury to its tail. The cat also had litter build-up stuck in between its paws.

Three dogs and the cats were transported to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Lancaster Center, while six dogs were brought to the PSPCA’s Danville Center.

All will be examined and cared for by the organization’s medical teams. All animals have been signed over, and after medical care will be in search of new homes.

The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.