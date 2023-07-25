Perkasie, Pa. — A Pennsylvania skydiver had to be rescued from a tree last week in Bucks County.

The incident was reported at Pennridge Airport, situated on the 1100 block of North Ridge Road in Perkasie, Pa. around 5 p.m., according to 6abc. A skydiving center called Skydive Philadelphia is located at that airport.

The skydiver was stuck up in a tree between the branches when the rescue crews arrived. The man was stuck in the 30-foot tree for less than a half an hour.

Crews were able to get him down, and he was reportedly unharmed, reported 6abc.

Further information on the incident has yet to be released.

