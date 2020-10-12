Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Barreto Fetterman was "verbally assaulted" and told she "did not belong" in the country while grocery shopping over the weekend.

Gisele Fetterman is the wife of Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. She shared a video of the incident, which occurred while she was shopping near her home in the Pittsburgh area, to her twitter page yesterday.

According to Fetterman, the woman began accosting her while Fetterman was shopping inside the store and then followed her into the parking lot.

Warning: The woman in the video uses a racial slur.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement regarding the incident today.

“The ethnic intimidation and racist speech spewed at the Second Lady of Pennsylvania is shameful and unacceptable. Racism and hate speech are always unacceptable, and unworthy of Pennsylvanians. No Pennsylvanian should ever be made to feel unwelcome in our commonwealth because of their race or ethnicity," said Gov. Wolf.

"Gisele Fetterman spends much of her time devoted to making our state and world a better place and she — and every Pennsylvanian — deserves our respect, not the hatred too often displayed by people who seek only to further divide this country at a time when unity is so desperately needed."

Second Lady Fetterman has been open about her former status as an undocumented immigrant and is an outspoken advocate for racial justice and equity.

"This behavior and this hatred is taught,” said Fetterman in a follow-up tweet after the incident. “If you know her, if she is your neighbor or relative, please, please teach her love instead.”