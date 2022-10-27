Harrisburg, Pa. — In the year 2014, Pennsylvania ranked 41st in the Animal Legal Defense Fund's U.S. Animal Protection Laws Ranking. In 2022, the Commonwealth has moved up to 15th in the latest report.

The improved rank is based on new laws passed over the last several years, including:

Making it a misdemeanor if someone knowingly has animal fighting paraphernalia

Giving law enforcement officers the ability to take action when animals are left in unattended vehicles

Limiting the continuous chaining of dogs outside; it's illegal to leave a dog tethered for over 30 minutes in temperatures above 90 or below 32 degrees (F)

Requiring sanitary shelters for animals to maintain normal body temperatures and keep them dry throughout the year

Requiring abused animals to be forfeited to a shelter upon felony conviction

Given civil immunity to veterinarians, vet technicians, and humane society police officers to prevent frivolous lawsuits when reporting animal cruelty in good faith

Added protections for all animals based on existing penalties for crimes against cats and dogs

Increased penalties for egregious acts of cruelty

