A Pennsylvania man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for shooting and killing a bald eagle, according to reports by Pittsburgh's WTAE.

A group of people helped police find the suspect after spotting a white SUV in the area of Mount Pleasant, Washington County, where the eagle was killed on May 20, according to several news outlets.

A week later, a man turned himself in. Rodney Thomas, 50, of Canonsburg, now faces a federal charge for violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, WTAE reported.

The Act "prohibits anyone, without a permit issued by the Secretary of the Interior, from 'taking' bald or golden eagles, including their parts (including feathers), nests, or eggs," according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Act was first enacted in 1940.

The maximum sentence is one year in prison, a fine up to $5,000, or both.

