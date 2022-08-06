Middletown, Pa. — On August 4, Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced that for its 11th consecutive year, the Lottery has raised over $1 billion for senior programs.

Items supported with Lottery proceeds include property tax and rent rebates; free and reduced-fare transportation; prescription assistance; and others.

This fiscal year's profits were driven by the Lottery selling $5 billion in traditional games like scratch tickets and draws like Powerball and Mega Millions. The Lottery also gained $746.5 million from online sales.

“This fiscal year was the second-best for sales and second-best for profits in the Lottery’s 50- year history,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “That means Pennsylvania seniors will continue to have access to free and reduced-fare transportation, prescription assistance, free meals, rent and property tax rebates and a host of other programs and services that are funded by the Lottery. We are extremely proud of our commitment and mission to continue funding the programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.”

The 2020-21 fiscal year still holds the all-time sales record. Because of the 20 percent spike in sales and profit last year, projections correctly anticipated a slight decline this year. Scratch-off game sales dropped 6.5 percent and Draw games dropped 3.6 percent. Online sales dropped by 15.8 percent.

Not every category of game dropped in popularity, though. Fast Play game sales rose by 3.6 percent and Monitor Games such as Keno and Xpress Sports rose 1.5 percent.

Traditional game prizes paid to winners totaled over 3.3 billion, with 76 winning tickets of $1 million or more were paid to players this year. Over $655 million in prizes were paid out to winners of online eInstant games and online Draw game ticket purchases.

The over 10,000 licensed Lottery retailers in Pennsylvania earned an estimated $286.4 million in sales commissions this fiscal year.

To view full financial statements from the Pennsylvania Lottery, visit palottery.com, under Annual Sales & Benefit Reports.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.