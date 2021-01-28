Harrisburg, Pa. – In the wake of caucus chairman Rep. Mike Reese's death, the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus met on Monday to elect members to fill open leadership positions.

The new leadership team for the 2021-22 legislative session is:

Speaker: Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster)

Majority Leader: Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin)

Appropriations Committee Majority Chairman: Rep. Stan Saylor (R-York)

Caucus Chairman: Rep. George Dunbar (R-Westmoreland)

Caucus Secretary: Rep. Martina White (R-Philadelphia)

Caucus Administrator: Rep. Kurt Masser (R-Columbia/Montour/Northumberland)

House Republican Policy Committee Chairman: Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/Potter/McKean)

On the election of the new leadership team, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) made the following statement:

“As Pennsylvania continues to face a number of unique challenges, I am excited for the opportunities this leadership team is going to have to make Pennsylvania a better place for everyone who lives here. Looking ahead, this team will be steering a dynamic caucus that will be focusing on economic recovery, protecting families and making our state government better while standing up for taxpayers.

This new leadership team includes a diversity of our caucus’s membership and has representation from different regions of Pennsylvania. Working collaboratively, I know we can help accomplish great things for Pennsylvania and make this Commonwealth the ‘Envy of the East.’”