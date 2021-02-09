Harrisburg, Pa. – During last week's session, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed two bills in support of the agriculture industry and a bill expanding the Hardwoods Development Council. The agricultural bills cover agritourism liability protections and the transit of milk products in bad weather.

House Bill 101 suggests limited civil liability protections to farmers who offer agritourism on their property. The act would require the farmer or other host to post warning signs about hazards and have a signed, written agreement acknowledging the risk of the agritourism activity. The protections do not extend if the activity host acts in a grossly negligent manner, purposely causes injury, fails to warn or guard against a known hazard, or by action or inaction performs criminal conduct.

“Agritourism has helped many farmers diversify their operations to keep their farms going,” Rep. Clint Owlett said. “It’s also beneficial because it gives the public the opportunity to explore and learn about farming and the hard work that goes into raising crops and animals that help feed us on a daily basis.”

The second bill, House Bill 186, could exempt milk trucks from weather-related commercial vehicle travel bans. Trucks would need to have a special decal issued by the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board. A similar measure was approved last session, but was vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf.

“Cows don’t stop producing milk just because it starts to snow,” Owlett said. “Milk is highly perishable, and farmers have limited bulk tank capacity to store it. Milk haulers need to be able to get to the farms and transport the milk; otherwise, farmers will be forced to dump it, which causes more financial strain on their operations.”

House Bill 110, if passed, would add a logger and a private-sector forester to the state's Hardwoods Development Council, as well as the state Department of Education. One representative of the now-defunct Hardwood Lumber Manufacturing Association would be replaced by a member of the Pennsylvania Forest Products Association.

“The council has done great work to help support and grow our forestry industry for more than three decades,” Rep. Causer, who authored the bill, said. “Expanding representation on the council to additional industry representatives will enhance the council’s ability to develop and advocate for this important segment of our agriculture industry.”

The bill would also designate one seat for the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group, the oldest Hardwood Utilization Group in the state.

The Hardwoods Development Council was established in 1988 to work with state and local governments and other entities to promote access to timber resources on private and public land. It helps to promote and expand the development, processing, and manufacturing of value-added forest products, and assists the forest products industry in developing domestic and foreign markets. It also promotes timber industry knowledge through the WoodMobile and other initiatives.

The three bills will now go to the Senate for further consideration.