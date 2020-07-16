Harrisburg, Pa. -- On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives approved a proposal that will let the people of Pennsylvania vote for two amendments to the state constitution regarding two wildly different subjects.

The first part of Senate Bill 1166, which seems to be the primary focus of the bill, is a direct response to Governor Tom Wolf's response to COVID-19. If passed, the amendment will limit disaster declarations made by the governor to 21 days unless extended by a majority vote from the General Assembly.

The second amendment contained in Senate Bill 1166 provides increased constitutional protections against racial discrimination in the Commonwealth.

The new amendments will go to the Senate for further consideration. If the Senate approves, the bill will be placed on the ballot for voters to make a final decision.

“Time is of the essence to get these two important issues before the people of Pennsylvania,” Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) said. “Amending our state Constitution is not something we should take lightly; however, we believe doing so is necessary. Our communities should decide for themselves how they wish to be governed.”

Current state law allows emergency declarations to last up to 90 days. In addition, a recent court ruling has blocked the General Assembly's ability to end an emergency declaration without the governor's approval.

This Wednesday, Gov. Wolf implemented a new executive order requiring masks and increasing restrictions on businesses for COVID-19.

The latest executive order limits restaurants to 25% capacity and closes establishments that only serve alcohol, like late-night bars and nightclubs. The new order is seen by some as a setback for businesses, especially those in areas with lower infection numbers, that have already been struggling due to the initial shutdown and restrictions.

“Restaurants and event venues here in our community that have been working within the guidelines are now being penalized once again for activities not taking place in our region.” stated Jason Fink, President/CEO of the Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce.

Republican leaders, including Rep. Benninghoff and Rep. Fred Keller responded to the Governor's new restrictions expressing concerns over its potential economic impact.

"Pennsylvania businesses cannot survive another Governor Wolf-imposed shutdown," said Rep. Keller. "Further restrictions will mean the permanent loss of family-owned businesses and the thousands of jobs they support. Governor Wolf is punishing hardworking Pennsylvanians who have done everything right.”

Rep. Benninghoff linked Gov. Wolf's latest executive order to the new bill which seeks to limit the time the Governor's order can go into effect.

“The governor’s continued overreach and misuse of power is exactly why the House began the bipartisan process this week of amending the Pennsylvania Constitution to rein in the governor’s emergency authority," said Rep. Benninghoff.

"The people’s representatives have been and continue to stand at the ready to work with the governor to develop a cohesive, reasonable plan to help Pennsylvanians weather this pandemic.”