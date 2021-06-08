Harrisburg, Pa. - The May 18 primary election ballots contained three Pennsylvania Constitution amendments, but it was intended to contain four.

The fourth amendment, which would allow survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file civil lawsuits against their alleged abusers, was excluded because of a procedural error.

According to the Pennsylvania Constitution, in order for Pennsylvanians to vote on an amendment, it must first be published in at least two newspapers in each county during each of the three months leading up to the election.

This requirement was not met, so the amendment process must start over from the beginning.

In order to prevent future failures of this type, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed legislation that would shift the responsibility for publishing proposed amendments from the Secretary of the Commonwealth to either the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau or an agency chosen by the General Assembly. The Bureau would also be given the responsibility to write the ballot question and a summary of the amendment.

The change requires a constitutional amendment of its own, meaning that House Bill 1010 is likely to appear on a future ballot.

In order to prevent such an error prior to the passage of HB 1010, the House has created a Select Committee on the Publication of Constitutional Amendments, which will assess the current process, learn more about the Department of State's error, and make recommendations for further action.